Luis Suárez makes fun of Yerry Mina

07/08/2021

On at 23:52 CEST

It seems that Yerry Mina did not cultivate much friendship with Leo Messi and Luis Suárez in the months he spent in the FC Barcelona dressing room. After the Messi ‘clash’ with the Colombian, in which the Barça captain shouted “Let’s dance now” after Yerry’s failure in the Argentina-Colombia penalty shoot-out in the Copa América semifinals, Suárez has joined the mockery against the former FC Barcelona defender in the social media.

Taking advantage of Messi’s latest post on Instagram, Suárez commented on the publication with the following message: “Good, kid. Feliciationes. Now yes, ‘dance'”, is what the Uruguayan seems to say between words and emojis.

| Instagram

Maybe it’s just one way to continue the joke, but everything seems to indicate that Mina’s forms did not like much neither Leo nor Luis.