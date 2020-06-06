Luis Suárez will be on leave for four months after having surgery this Sunday on the external meniscus of his right knee, the same knee that he had undergone surgery in May. The long period of convalescence of the Uruguayan striker is a serious setback for Barça, who already has Dembélé and Arthur in the infirmary, and does not have a born battering ram on his staff.

Suarez returned injured from the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup against Atlético last Thursday, and the club reported on Saturday that he had to undergo surgery. But the payback period was not expected to be so long. At first, the doctors trusted Luis Suárez could compete again in six weeks. It will not be so and a dilemma opens at the Ciudad Deportiva Joan Gamper.

Luis Suárez, who will turn 33 on January 24, had already undergone surgery in May 2019 after Barcelona’s defeat against Liverpool at Anfield and before the Copa del Rey final against Valencia. The 9th had been all season with special care on the right knee. A problem that he began to suffer in the 2017 Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid. At the time, and always under the supervision of doctors, he followed conservative treatment. But late last season, the former Ajax-Liverpool forward said enough. He wanted to arrive in good condition to play the Copa América, in Brazil.

Luis Suárez’s decision to have surgery before the final of the Copa del Rey, against Valencia, was questioned in the dressing room. Barça lost the title. Suárez explained: “The injury that led me to undergo surgery was due to a meniscus tear that I suffered in the tie against Liverpool. That is why I was forced to undergo surgery and miss the final against Valencia against my will ”, justified Barca 9 in a statement. He played Uruguay’s four games in the Copa América last summer, and scored two goals.

Eight months later, Luis Suárez has returned to undergo surgery. Barcelona does not have a natural substitute for the Uruguayan. He tried for two seasons with Paco Alcácer, but the Valencian striker, tired of sitting on the bench, went to Borussia Dortmund. The youth squad Munir and Sandro did not bother the Charrúa either. “If they bring me one more teammate to compete, it will be the same pressure that I will have playing every three days. You also have to think about the future of the club. As a fan, I think the best thing they would have to do is look for a young or made striker so that they have the possibility of enjoying being Barcelona’s 9 when I am no longer here, ”Luis Suárez stressed last December in an interview with beIN.

In the winter market last season, the technical secretary led by Eric Abidal signed Boateng to compete with the Uruguayan. The Ghanaian player, who came on loan from Sassuolo, played five games, and did not score. Without solutions at La Masia, the 9 of the subsidiary, Abel Ruiz, just played a game with the first team, Barcelona invested 120 million euros in Griezmann. They understood in the sporting direction that the Frenchman could occupy the demarcation of Luis Suárez, as well as that of Messi and that of far left, in which he has earned a place with the Uruguayan and the Argentine.

Messi can also play false 9 again, as he did for six seasons from 2009 to 2014, just until Luis Suárez joined the team that was then managed by Luis Enrique. The options to reinforce Barcelona’s lead are minimized in the winter market. The technical secretariat does not have too much money to invest and would welcome the youth squads, Ansu Fati and Carles Pérez.

Luis Suárez will be able to return to work with his colleagues in May. In principle, he will miss 17 LaLiga games, including the classic against Real Madrid (March 1) and the match against Atlético (April 26). In addition, he will not be able to be at the beginning of the Copa del Rey and, if Barça qualified, he could only join the Champions League final on May 30. Moment for Griezmann and the youth team at Barcelona when it is not yet known whether the Camp Nou bench will change its leader.

