Luis Suárez expects a “complicated” debut against a forceful Argentina

06/16/2021 at 1:54 AM CEST

. / Montevideo

The Uruguayan national team forward Luis Suarez assured this Tuesday that the first match that La Celeste will play for the Copa América against Argentina it will be “complicated” like every time they face each other. “We have to try that they do not create many situations, because they are very forceful above,” said the Atlético de Madrid footballer during a virtual press conference facilitated by the Uruguayan Football Association channel AUF.TV. In addition, Suárez said that it will be important to take advantage of the weaknesses of his rival and the situations that Uruguay has to be able to score Emiliano Martínez, a goalkeeper who stood out for the good time he is going through in the Premier League.

On the other hand, the forward said that the sky blue squad is not satisfied with the performance shown in the last two games of the South American qualifiers of the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Paraguay and Venezuela, which finished 0-0. “We are in a debt with ourselves, because we know that we can give more,” stressed the footballer who will play his fourth Copa América in Brazil. On this, Suárez pointed out that he is aware of his age and warned that this will be his last continental tournament because he would arrive “much older” to the next one and he does not intend to occupy a position in which he would not be helping the team. “There are players who come with great enthusiasm, with a great hunger to want to succeed in the national team and leaving a place for them would be the most appropriate,” he concluded.

This Tuesday, the Uruguayan team trained on the eve of the trip to Brazil, where will try to get his 16th continental title. “We go with the thought of making a good drink,” concluded Suárez. The members of the delegation will be subjected to a PCR test this Wednesday, then the team will do a morning practice and finally they will go to the Carrasco International Airport, on the outskirts of Montevideo, to board the flight to Brasilia.

In the America’s Cup, Uruguay will debut against Argentina on Friday, June 18 at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia. Its other rivals in group B are Paraguay, Chile and Bolivia.