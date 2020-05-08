Luis Suárez could play in Lazio of Italy | Colombia news today | Colombians Abroad | Soccer























































































































The Colombian striker is one of the most talked about on the market, even though football is stopped.

May 7, 2020, 02:31 p.m.

Luis Suárez, the Colombian, is one of the players who seems to draw more attention in the midst of the pause that football had due to the coronavirus.

Around the striker many rumors are woven about possible destinations for the next season, because his loan to Real Zaragoza will end and his numbers make him a player with whom Watford, the club that has his rights, can negotiate.

Now, the rumor of a possible buyer comes from Italy. Lazio, a team that is fighting for the title head to head with Juventus, would be interested in the Colombian player.

The information was released by Corriere dello Sport and they expressed that the directors of the Roman club have already contacted the player’s agents and reached an agreement for him to go to that club.

However, to consolidate this transfer, Lazio will have to negotiate with the Pozzo family, owners of Watford and Udinese, who have great economic power. According to the Italian media, the English want to receive between 8 and 10 million for the transfer of Suarez.

With Lazio playing the next Champions League, Luis Suárez would have the option to play those matches and those of the Italian League, reaching one of the best leagues in the world and with a leading team.

