Luis Suárez, a decisive ‘killer’ in LaLiga

05/18/2021

Act. At 11:41 CEST

The Uruguayan is one of those footballers who show up when the team needs you most. He proved it again last Sunday, scoring against Osasuna at the most crucial moment of the season.

This goal means a league for Atlético. With two minutes remaining in the match, and after having started losing, Luis Suárez scored the second goal, thus giving the rojiblancos victory.

Despite the fact that Luis Suárez was not on his best streak, he reappeared at the exact moment. And, in case of winning next Saturday against Valladolid, it would be worth them to win the league competition. On the last day of La Liga, Atlético still depends on itself to lift the coveted trophy.

20 goals with Atlético

A goal with which, Luis Suárez reaches 20 goals this season. And that beyond the meaning it acquires for the team, it is not worth less for the striker. He will pocket 1 million euros. It is the premium that appeared in his contract for scoring two dozen goals in his first season at Atlético. He has already achieved the same amount by scoring all 15 goals this season. However, the Uruguayan is the most decisive in La Liga. Of the 20 goals, 10 made the difference for the team.

The rojiblanco striker He had not scored with the team since March 21 against Alavés. Since then he had not scored for five games. It should be noted that he suffered a muscle injury and was a substitute against Athletic.