Luis Severino returns to the diamond at an excellent level

Perhaps it is the news most awaited by the fans of the New York Yankees due to the dimension of his figure within the franchise’s starting staff; Luis Severino returned to diamonds and did it at an excellent level.

The stellar Dominican pitcher had to undergo Tommy John surgery in 2019 and this weekend he was like new, even reaching the 99-mile range, 98.8 to be exact.

Severino’s exit took place in a low Class A game, where the Dominican wearing the Tampa Tarpons suit worked for 2.2 innings, making 34 pitches, including 24 strikes, as reported by the Tiempo Extra website in a report from Kevin Mora.

In addition to his high of almost 99 miles, Luis Severino was able to sustain his speed at 96 miles, something that speaks highly of his recovery.

Faced with Corey Kluber’s injury, Severino’s reappearance is a balm for manager Aaron Boone, who has had to constantly readjust his pitching to get around this stretch of competition.

With Severino at full throttle, the Mules acquire an additional bonus in pursuit of running for the title this season.