Luis Severino is changed to Tigres del Licey in LIDOM

The current national and caribbean champions, Aguilas Cibaeñas, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, after sending the Major League Baseball pitcher, Luis Severino to the Tigres del Licey, product of a change that also included the pitcher, Alex Reyes.

The aforementioned movement was announced by the organization of the Aguilas Cibaeñas on their Twitter page, who mentioned seeing the pitcher acquired Alex Reyes, then sending the major league star, Luis Severino to the ninth of Tigres del Licey on the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM).

The acquisition by the Tigres del Licey from Luis Severino, I mean the first exchange of players by these since the hiring of Carlos José Lugo as their new general manager on March 5 of the current year (2021).

Alex Reyes, who belongs to the MLB reliever corps as part of the St. Louis Cardinals organization, under the systems of LIDOM At the moment he has not made his debut as a pitcher, although his arrival on the mound with the Tigres del Licey last season of the Dominican Winter League.

As well as Alex Reyes, either Luis Severino has recorded his pitching debut on LIDOM, A fact that has left criticism for the Blues for their status in Major League Baseball with the Yankees, although due to the great closeness between both managements, his arrival in the league may come to fruition, as well as a Deivi García last season. .