Luis Severino can return in a big way this 2021

Since his debut in 2015, he has impressed everyone, not only with his heavy fastball, but also with his savvy to throw; Many even came to compare Luis Severino with the great Pedro Martínez and the analogy, despite the exaggeration, gave the idea many times of being able to be real, because the young pitcher showed talent and conditions from the moment he stepped into the box, wearing the uniform stripes from the big cast of New York.

At the time of this writing, the New York Yankees were falling in Camden Yard to the Baltimore Orioles and with a record of 11-14 they were weighing their existence in the cold basement of the East division in the American League.

Despite a 3-run tie in the top of the ninth inning, due to an RBI double from Gleyber Torres; the Mules could not prevent the victory in extrainnings against the Orioles.

In this context and despite the fact that the season is still young, with more than 130 games remaining; Uncertainty begins to take center stage among fans, who are eager to see a rebound in the New York cast.

Perhaps for this reason, the possible return of Luis Severino to the Bombers’ rotation triggers expectations from now on, because being fit, the Dominican can bring a good number of victories to the New York team.

Despite the doubts about his possible state, after the surgery, the fact of returning and going up to the box, is by itself something that is exciting; he is a pitcher who in 99 games has forged 42 and 26, with an ERA of 3.46, plus 589 strikeouts, as well as a whip of 1.15; Undoubtedly some very good numbers that speak of the remarkable quality of Severino.

In his last season, 2019, Severino in 3 games pitched, registered 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 12 innings of work.

However, you have to wait for the debut and see how the pitcher walks his games, but if he is in full form, Luis Severino will greatly strengthen the Yankees ‘rotation and will be an additional plus in the Mules’ aspirations for success.