Luis Severino came out with injury in his recovery in Minor Leagues

The pitcher of the Yankees from New York, Luis Severino, left his second rehab outing with an injury to the MLB.

Severino is in a strong Class-A doing brief outings to regain the shape of his arm after a Tommy John, however, in his most recent outing he came out with an injury to his right leg with the help of one of the doctors.

Here the video:

Luis Severino had to be helped off the field during his rehab game after stomping on the mound.

Speedy recovery! 🙏🏻🇩🇴

Severinohad looked quite good with straights of up to 98 miles in his first outing in Class-A, there had been no problems or pain in that part of the body, everything indicates that it was an injury that appeared at the time to activate the alarms in the Yankees of New York in the MLB.

Aaron Boone had said that he was extremely happy with what he was seeing in his recovery. Luis SeverinoHowever, everything indicates that this will have to be delayed and there is no hope for anything at the moment.