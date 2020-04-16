The Chilean Luis Sepúlveda, writer of the famous novel “An old man who read love novels”, died a victim of the new coronavirus in northern Spain, where he settled after a journey as an exile from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

One of the most successful Latin American writers, author of twenty novels, chronicles and stories for children, Sepúlveda had been admitted to a hospital in Oviedo, in the region of Asturias (north), since the end of February.

“The writer Luis Sepúlveda dies in Oviedo. The Tusquets Editores team deeply regrets his loss,” his Spanish editorial Tusquets said in a statement on Thursday.

Born in the Chilean city of Ovalle (south), in October 1949, he has achieved greater recognition abroad than in his native country, with which he maintains a difficult relationship and to whom he has never wanted to settle again.

“There are pending accounts with the country, accounts that do not mean that we need any reparation or something like that, but the friends that we lack,” Sepúlveda said in an interview in November 2014 with the radio of the University of Chile.

“In exile, an emotional universe is also being established. You found or increase your family and you cannot uproot your children, you cannot condemn them to the same uprooting you felt when you had to leave,” added the writer, who would not recover until 2017 the Chilean nationality.

– A journey around the world –

His militancy from an early age in the communist youths and later in the Socialist Party caused his arrest in 1973, after the coup that Pinochet led against the socialist government of Salvador Allende.

He was jailed for two years and then placed under house arrest. He managed to escape and remain underground for almost a year, until he was imprisoned again and sent into exile in 1977, a period that is reflected in works such as “The Madness of Pinochet” (2003) or “The Shadow of What We Were ( 2009) “.

With a traveling spirit, he had to start his exile in Sweden but he got off the plane and stayed in Argentina. Then he went to Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador, where he finally settled for some time.

In Quito, working on a Unesco investigation, he met the Shuar or Jíbaros Indians, whose traditions and attachment to mother earth inspired the novel that launched him to fame: “The old man who read love novels.”

After passing through Nicaragua, where he belonged to the Sandinista brigades, he emigrated to Germany, where he lived for 14 years. There he married his second wife, Margarita Seven, and served as a correspondent for Greenpeace, which led him to cross the seas of the world, again following his traveling spirit.

After separating from his second wife, he moved to Paris, where he lived for some time until he settled in the Spanish town of Gijón, where he has lived until now after meeting his first wife, the Chilean poet Carmen Yáñez.

Among all his work, translated into 50 different languages, “The old man who read love novels” shines, an invitation to rethink the relationship with nature awarded by the Tigre Juan awards (1988) and the France Culture Etrangere.

In the form of a story, the Chilean author tells the story of Antonio José Bolívar, who knows the Amazonian people of the Shuars.

When these indigenous people are wrongly accused of murdering a white hunter, the old man leaves his love novels, the only way to escape human barbarism, to find the true culprit, a majestic panther.

Planetary Success translated into 35 languages, the novel was adapted for the big screen in 2001 by Australian-Dutch filmmaker Rolf de Heer, with American Richard Dreyfuss in the title role.

Among Sepúlveda’s works, which also had small forays into the world of screenwriting and film directing, “Patagonia express”, “Marginal stories” or “The end of history” stand out.

Another of his great successes was “Story of a seagull and the cat that taught him to fly”, a story for “young people from 8 to 88 years” that was covered in an animated film.