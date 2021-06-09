Luis Sardiñas continues to hit as in the LVBP Final and goes for a record in the 2021 LMB

The Venezuelan of the Mariachis from Guadalajara, Luis Sardiñas, has an extremely good offensive present in the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB), continuing as he batted with the Anzoátegui Caribes in the last LVBP final, where he was MVP.

Luis Sardiñas Tuesday in the victory of the Mariachis from Guadalajara against the Braves de León he got a new hit in the season 2021 and got his match # 16 connecting at least one indisputable, which means that he is heading to a record in the current campaign of the Mexican League from Baseball.

The Mariachis from Guadalajara they succeeded in bringing Sardinas For this season 2021 and the Venezuelan is performing in a significant way, contributing with the wood for an organization that is making its baseball debut in the LMB.

With 16 games in a row giving at least one hit, the Venezuelan of the Mariachis from Guadalajara is almost halfway to achieving the record for the most matches sounding unstoppable consecutively in the entire history of the LMB.

Mariachis move the board again 🥵🤩

Now it is Luis Sardiñas takes advantage of the hit 💥 to reach the pentagon 🏃

Who (s) have the record?

According to information from Who is Who, players throughout the history of the LMB With the longest string of hits are Luis de los Santos with the Saraperos de Saltillo from May 27 to July 9 21 of the 2000 season and Carlos Alberto Gastélum with the Tigres de Quintana Roo in the 2012 season, this started from March 9 to May 2012.

How many games?

Both Luis de los Santos and Carlos Alberto Gastélum have this record in the LMB with a total of 36 games in a row connecting at least one hit.

Knowing this, the Venezuelan Luis Sardiñas is 20 games away from emulating or surpassing this extremely important record in the history of the Mexican League from Baseball and at home to achieve it, I would do it with a debuting team with the Mariachis from Guadalajara.

Sardinas This season he has a total of 21 hits, three homers, 15 RBIs and is hitting .438 in a total of 48 at-bats with the Mariachis on the LMB 2021.