Luis Rubiales, President of the RFEF, has held a telematic meeting with all the presidents of the territorial federations to present a new package of measures for Spanish football in the context of the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President explained that with these initiatives it is intended to guarantee the viability of the clubs, as well as the payment of wages, for which, the Federation agrees to allocate four million euros for non-professional football clubs, in order that they can pay the salaries of players and players and technicians in this period of suspension .

This cash advance can be returned in two seasons without interest and Second Division B clubs will be able to access it; Third division; First and Second and Second B of Futsal and First and Second Women’s Division of Futsal. Punctual help will also be offered to the women’s soccer clubs of the Elite Program that demonstrate financial difficulties.

In addition, he has proposed a preferential line of credit, with a minimum of 500 million euros, for all First and Second Division teams through a syndicated loan. For it, invites the League and clubs, if interested, to participate in these negotiationss, with the main credit institutions in the country.

Other social measures

Alongside these measures, there are also other social measures. In this way, the Federation will offer a service of psychologists and physiotherapists of the Federation to support the health and care field, and reiterates the possibility of using the Hotel Residence of the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas, as a hospital center. Along these lines, Rubiales has announced the intention of creating an entity for sports research, providing a financial amount each season communicated to the CSD and COE, where clubs, sponsors, federations, athletes, etc. may collaborate.

The President wanted to remember that the Federation has taken, from the first day, measures in all areas. Thus in strictly sports, the RFEF decided to suspend the competitions of its competition from the first moment. Thus, it has advanced that they will be resumed, once the health and government authorities pronounce themselves in this sense, gradually, to avoid the physical and psychological stress of players.

Deferral of debt and fee 0 for professional files

Regarding the economic measures, in addition to the previous ones, Rubiales explained that the Federation contemplates the possible postponement of the debt with footballers generated by the period of inactivity by COVID-19, guaranteeing 100% of the salary of male and female players, always after negotiation with unions. Likewise, it has also advanced that the new professional chips will have a 0 quota for the next two seasons in all national non-professional categories.

In addition, the RFEF will keep the aid committed to the First Iberdrola women’s clubs (500,000 euros per year per club) and the Iberdrola Challenge (100,000 euros per club per year) registered in the elite; Second division B clubs (between 131,400 euros and 291,410 euros each); Third Division (between 43,900 and 105,000 each); and women’s futsal clubs (700,000 euros as a whole).

The President has made an immediate commitment to launch UEFA Solidarity grants for First Division Club quarries (€ 4,814,658); Second Division (with the same amount); Second Division B, for the first time in history (898,736 euros); and Third Division, also for the first time (2,311,035 euros).