Luis Rubiales is acquitted of a crime of aggression

06/16/2021 at 3:22 PM CEST

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, has been acquitted this Wednesday of the crime of injuries for which he was denounced by an architect with whom he had financial disagreements. Rubiales has sat down this Wednesday on the defendants’ bench of the Criminal Court number 12 of Valencia in the last session of this trial, in which the magistrate has informed about the meaning of her sentence, which she will develop and notify the parties shortly.

It so happens that The complainant architect was convicted on Tuesday by another Valencian court (Penal 2) for harassing the president of the RFEF, and was even fined 2,160 euros for these events. When submitting her final report, the prosecutor informed the court that she wanted to modify her initial accusation because “From the evidence practiced in the oral trial, it has not been possible to prove the facts for which we have been accusing”.

The architect had denounced that she had a discussion with Rubiales in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Valencia in July 2017 and that this one, before getting into a taxi, shook her and twisted her wrist. These facts, however, have not been able to be accredited in the opinion of the Prosecutor’s Office..