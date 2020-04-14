The Spanish Football Federation, In charge of watching Second B, Third soccer, women’s soccer, futsal and youth soccer, she has an idea to end the season. Luis Rubiales met with the Higher Sports Council on the morning of this Tuesday and have concluded that the minimum possible matches should be played, but with the premise of finishing the competition.

So the President has sent a Advisory letter to their counterparts from the territorial federations in order to present a set of reflections They aim to finish the national competitions, but also preserve the future of the clubs.

In the survey of all football groups will consider terminating the regular competition through an express mechanism raised through a uniform model in all Spanish non-professional football carried out in the same way in all the Autonomous Communities.

An express promotion mechanism would be developed through a single match Play Off system, if possible with a concentration system, in order to guarantee at least the same number of promotions as planned at the start of the competition.

In this exceptional situation, there would be no declines this season. In this sense, the appropriate mechanisms would be worked to increase the number of teams per group or the creation of new groups with a maximum validity of three or four seasons until the pertinent restructuring is undertaken in a planned manner that makes non-professional competitions elite through an adequate and sustainable economic balance.

Regarding the lower categories also opens the debate on which is the ideal model for the completion of competitions starting from a premise that is above competitions such as the studies of footballers and their health and that of their families, giving an option if they agree to end the competitions.

Regarding the operation of the new scenario, The RFEF will maintain the Mixed Commission to offer guarantee to the players and payment facilities to the clubs. In addition, the Salary Guarantee Fund will be multiplied by two to correct any unexpected contingency.