Luis Rubiales confirms that La Cartuja is “the first option” if UEFA rules out Bilbao for Euro 2021

Luis Rubiales has confirmed what had become an open secret. The stadium of The Cartuja from Seville is “the first option” in the event that the UEFA decided to rule out Bilbao this Monday as the Spanish venue for the next European Championship.

The president of the Real spanish soccer federation wanted to emphasize that, for Spain “as a country”, retain the headquarters of the Eurocup it is “fundamental” and that it will do “everything humanly possible” in that direction. Rubiales has not hidden that “it is true that there are serious difficulties” with the option of Bilbao, and before this the UEFA “Has to decide.”

The president explained in an informative meeting of Europa Press that the decision “does not depend” on the Spanish federation, while he has defended that the stadium of The Cartuja It is “a magnificent place” around which the body that presides has already signed agreements with the Board of Andalusia.

The UEFA has given until April 19 for Bilbao and three other cities to host the Eurocup confirm that they meet the conditions to hold matches with the public or if, on the contrary, they do not do so and are relieved by other cities, a decision that will be made that same day.

Monday, deadline

UEFA announced last week that, of the twelve host cities, there were eight that were already confirmed, but that another four were still in the air and could be relieved if they do not meet the imposed conditions; specific, Bilbao, Munich, Rome and Dublin.

The Bilbao City Council had assured that San Mamés could host Eurocup matches with a maximum capacity of 25%, which meant some 13,000 spectators. However, the Royal Spanish Football Federation replied that it saw this possibility “unfeasible due to the sanitary conditions established by the Basque Government.”