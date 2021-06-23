Luis Romo could make the leap to LaLiga

Celta is interested

The rumors of the summer market continue and now it is the turn of one of the star players of Liga MX. Luis Romo, Cruz Azul footballer and MVP of Guardianes 2021 would be in the orbit of Spanish clubs.

According to the brand, the Mexican midfielder would be linked to Celta de Vigo, a group with which his representative would have already made the first contacts. The Galician team, who already has another Mexican, such as Néstor Araújo, could strengthen their midfield with the celestial soccer player who would be looking to make the leap to Europe.

Romo’s big moment

The present looks promising for the footballer who emerged from Querétaro. In the season that just ended, Romo was a key player in helping Cruz Azul get their ninth star. In the 2021 Guardianes, Romo participated in 19 games between Liga and Liguilla, providing solidity to the cement midfield.

His good moment was transferred to the national team where he has been considered by Gerardo Martino for the senior team and it is expected that he can reinforce the Tri Olímpico that will go to Tokyo 2020., in addition to its market value, Romo climbed to the second place among Liga MX players.

We will have to wait as the Cruz Azul player develops and if he is able to make the leap to European football in this summer market, as he ends his link with the celestial in 2022 and could go free next year.

