Luis Romo could make the leap to LaLiga

Celta is interested
The rumors of the summer market continue and now it is the turn of one of the star players of Liga MX. Luis Romo, Cruz Azul footballer and MVP of Guardianes 2021 would be in the orbit of Spanish clubs.
According to the brand, the Mexican midfielder would be linked to Celta de Vigo, a group with which his representative would have already made the first contacts. The Galician team, who already has another Mexican, such as Néstor Araújo, could strengthen their midfield with the celestial soccer player who would be looking to make the leap to Europe.
Romo’s big moment
The present looks promising for the footballer who emerged from Querétaro. In the season that just ended, Romo was a key player in helping Cruz Azul get their ninth star. In the 2021 Guardianes, Romo participated in 19 games between Liga and Liguilla, providing solidity to the cement midfield.
His good moment was transferred to the national team where he has been considered by Gerardo Martino for the senior team and it is expected that he can reinforce the Tri Olímpico that will go to Tokyo 2020., in addition to its market value, Romo climbed to the second place among Liga MX players.
We will have to wait as the Cruz Azul player develops and if he is able to make the leap to European football in this summer market, as he ends his link with the celestial in 2022 and could go free next year.
80’li ve 90’lı yıllardan beri aktif futbolculuk kariyerlerine devam eden oyuncular
İlk lig maçı: 19.11.1995 AC Parma için
Bugün: Juventus
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 19.09.1999 Malmö FF için
Bugün: AC Milan
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 02.05.1998 Aston Villa için
Bugün: West Bromwich Albion
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 14.11.1999 Newell’s Old Boy için
Bugün: Club Atlético Newell’s Old Boys
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 03.16.1996 Deportivo Pesquero için
Bugün: Werder Bremen
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 05.15.1997 Galatasaray için
Bugün: Fenerbahce
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 04.28.1997 Olimpia Asunción için
Bugün: Olimpia Asuncion
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 11.29.1998 Baník Ostrava için
Bugün: Baník Ostrava
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 26.09.1999 Paraná Clube için
Bugün: HSC Montpellier
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 11.29.1997 Hibernian için
Bugün: Partick Thistle FC
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 1994 Santos için
Bugün: AD Perilima from Campina Grande
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 1998 für Athletico Paranaense için
Bugün: Cruzeiro
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 09/11/1999 Germinal Beerschot için
Bugün: kulüpsüz (1.1.2020’e kadar Grêmio)
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 21.03.1998 Pohang Steelers için
Bugün: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 04.16.1997 Yokohama F. Marinos için
Bugün: Yokohama FC
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 21.03.1998 Yokohama Flügels için
Bugün: Gamba Osaka
Rakamlarla kariyeri
Kazuyoshi „King Kazu“ Miura (52)
İlk lig maçı: Ocak 1986 Santos için
Bugün: Yokohama FC
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 08/14/1999 Werder Bremen için
Bugün: SK Windhoek
Rakamlarla kariyeri
İlk lig maçı: 29.01.1999 SC Bastia için
Bugün: RSC Charleroi
Rakamlarla kariyeri
