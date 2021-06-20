Luis Rojas puts on a super man cape …

Being the son of a former baseball player and manager will never be an easy task when you also try to follow the same path as your father, but someone who has approved of being ready has been the Dominican Luis Rojas, who is today manager of Big leagues in the second year in a row, fruit of an opportunity of the moment.

After the separation in 2020 of the Mets and the Puerto Rican Carlos Beltrán, due to his connection to the stealing of the Houston Astros’ signs, was tied by his arms to choose as manager of the New York Mets, then the team moved cards and converted to Luis Rojas as manager, who had been with the team as coach of Las Menores from 2011 to 2018, becoming a quality control coach, until he became manager in the shortened campaign of MLB in 2020 from those of Queens.

In its first season with the Mets, Luis Rojas it passed the acid test, although the team did not reach the postseason, leaving a record of 26 victories and 34 defeats in 60 games, being enough for New Yorkers to be able to choose Carlos Beltrán as manager for this 2021, after not being judged by the use of sign stealing from the Astros once again established themselves in Luis Rojas, along with the arrival of a new owner to the organization of MLB as is billionaire Steve Cohen today.

I still remember seeing Luis Rojas as a leader in the Dominican Winter League along with the Leones del Escogido, who came to the position to replace David Bell in the 2014-15 campaign, remaining in the position until 2017-18, who led the team to its last championship at the time in 2015-16, in addition to reaching the postseason in every season, joining his own father (Felipe Rojas Alou) as the only two managers with 100+ wins as the Lions manager; Luis (115) and Felipe (230).

Despite all that was achieved, the incessant fan base of the Lions of the Chosen One always asked for more from Luis Rojas… And I wonder: What else could Rojas give? … Even, calling the manager that he remained in the position, since his brother, Moisés Alou, by then served as general manager and president of the team’s baseball operations Scarlet in the Dominican Winter League.

Time, as always, is in charge of putting everything in its place, being that leader with a red cap in Lidom today one of the greatest of his generation in MLB, being the New York Mets in the first position of the eastern division of the National League with a record of 36-29 in his first 65 games of the current season, that in the same season where players like Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil, part of his four best hitters have been on the disabled list and other pitchers expected to be a fundamental part such as Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard, as well as relievers such as Dellin Betances, and countless other players.

Despite ups and downs, Mets today they are still in the first position, which is a clear lesson of how balanced the team is and a clear message of what their manager and coaches can do in places of “going low or giving everything fighting.” Today, Luis Rojas he puts on the super manager cape.