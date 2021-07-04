Luis Roberto Alves Zague responds strongly to fan criticism on social networks

Former footballer Luis Roberto Alves Zague, current analyst of the chain TV Azteca Sports responded strongly to the criticism of a amateur, after his participation in the broadcast of the friendly match of the Mexican National Team.

Hahahahaha… and I’m the guy !!!… By the way, know-it-all: what language is it: “Brazilian” ???… maybe you meant Portuguese ??? better shhhhh !! “, was the response of Luis Roberto Alves Zague.

The fan named Pedro Gutiérrez tagged Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of the television station, in a Tweet, asking if how much they paid Zague for not saying anything relevant during TV Azteca broadcasts in the games of the Mexican National Team.

Luis Roberto Alves Zague, who was also tagged in this Tweet, responded quickly by mocking his critic and correcting some errors in the fan’s comment.

We pay @LRZague very well and he has my full support and that of @azteca. I have no idea who you are but it is clear to me that you don’t even know that the language spoken in Brazil is Portuguese. If you don’t like @AztecaDeportes see another channel… here we are impressive . https://t.co/nssNKF6Qpl – Ricardo Salinas Pliego (@RicardoBSalinas) July 4, 2021

