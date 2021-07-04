in Football

Luis Roberto Alves Zague responds strongly to fan criticism on social networks

Former footballer Luis Roberto Alves Zague, current analyst of the chain TV Azteca Sports responded strongly to the criticism of a amateur, after his participation in the broadcast of the friendly match of the Mexican National Team.

Hahahahaha… and I’m the guy !!!… By the way, know-it-all: what language is it: “Brazilian” ???… maybe you meant Portuguese ??? better shhhhh !! “, was the response of Luis Roberto Alves Zague.

The fan named Pedro Gutiérrez tagged Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of the television station, in a Tweet, asking if how much they paid Zague for not saying anything relevant during TV Azteca broadcasts in the games of the Mexican National Team.

Luis Roberto Alves Zague, who was also tagged in this Tweet, responded quickly by mocking his critic and correcting some errors in the fan’s comment.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego, owner of the TV Azteca network, also came out to defend his employee, showing his support for Luis Roberto Alves Zague and asking him that if he doesn’t like it, he can watch another channel since they are “impressive.”

