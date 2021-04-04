Luis Robert made a José Canseco-style mistake with White Sox

Chicago center fielder White sox, Louis robert committed a error rookie in the central prairie of the Big leagues. The bloopers did it in the best style of Jose Canseco.

A fly that seemed to have dominated Louis robert, this fell on his head and starred in a error in the gardens of the big tent. Canseco is surely proud of him.

Robert The 23-year-old is the central patrolman for the White Sox. Although he is a highly regarded prospect, he also makes mistakes.

Although the fans as the manager, they will not like it at all if this type of errors will do it often and much more if they qualify for the postseason of the Big leagues.

Here the video of error:

Jose Canseco would be proud! pic.twitter.com/ca5BtTYKV4 – Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) April 4, 2021

The Bassebal Bros page posted this publication and commented that Jose Canseco i would be proud of Louis robert, since something similar happened to him in his years as a baseball player Big leagues.