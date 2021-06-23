Luis Peña, a UFC fighter, was arrested and accused of hitting his girlfriend



Peña confessed to having suffered mental problems throughout his life.

Luis Pena, lightweight fighter of the UFC, was arrested last Friday and defendant in Florida for robbery, assault and criminal conduct, after a confrontation with your partner.

ESPN obtained an affidavit from the Boca Raton Police Department, specifying the details of the event in question: Peña and his partner had a fight on June 14. According to the version of the girl, the fighter accused her of “seeing other men on Instagram”, and then took her phone to throw it away.

Afterwards, the two continued with a physical fight, in which she was hurt on her lips and knuckles. The incident did not end there, the Boca Raton police received information that Peña had a gun and a knife, and that he intended to kill his girlfriend. The police managed to contact the fighter, who told them that he would contact a lawyer and then give a statement.

A day later, the girl was interviewed by the police, and added a new nuance: Luis Peña hit him on the head. Finally the police arrested him on June 18.

Luis Pena he is being held at the Broward County Detention Center in Florida, awaiting transfer to Palm Beach County. Once the transfer is made, you will have the opportunity to get out of prison on bail. The UFC has kept abreast of the case and is waiting for more details of the investigation. Hunter Campbell, executive vice president of the company, assured that the fighter will not have any more fights scheduled as long as the situation is not resolved.

A week ago, Peña let the public know about the mental health problems that he has experienced during his life: “People are not comfortable talking about this, but I have been through serious mental problems my entire life, finally having the strength to seek and accept the help that I have needed for a long time.“.

The fighter invited people who are going through similar situations to seek help in this regard.

Luis Pena He is 27 years old and competes in mixed martial arts since 2016. He has a 9-3 record, and his last fight was recently: April 17, defeating Alexander Muñoz in the UFC on ESPN: Whittaker vs Gastelum event.