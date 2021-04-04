Luis Oviedo is the second Venezuelan to make his Major League debut

Luis Oviedo is he second Venezuelan in making your debut with the Pirates Pittsburgh in the 2021 season of the Big leagues (MLB).

Luis Oviedo is the name of the second Creole who made his debut In this season of the big top, the young man is a pitcher belonging to the Pittsburgh organization and he did it in an insatiable way by showing his straight 98 miles in MLB.

Oviedo 21-year-old was born in the city of Barquisimeto, Venezuela. Today, April 3, he debuted at the Big leagues with the Pirates and becoming the second Venezuelan of the 2021 promotion of the Big Show.

The “Guaro” only faced one batter and managed to strike him out to end the seventh inning in the game against the Chicago Cubs.

Here is the video of his debut:

Luis Oviedo was making hitters look silly in his MLB debut. pic.twitter.com/F6T76AHp1g – MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 3, 2021

Notably, the prospect’s fastball is 98 miles per hour at the MLB. In addition, he has good broken pitches as they witnessed in the video.