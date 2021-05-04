Luis Ortiz, the next step for Andy Ruiz?

After his victory on Saturday against Chris arreola, Andy ruiz (34-2, 22 KO) is already thinking about his next step to regain the honors in the heavyweight division.

Present in last Saturday’s fight, perhaps to send a message to promoter Al Haymon, another man who has surpassed the barrier of forty is running as Ruiz’s next opponent. And it is none other than the Cuban Luis Ortiz (32-2, 27 KO), 42-year-old official… because we’ve been hearing for a long time that his real age could be roughly five years older.

Ortiz last fought last November, when he beat Alexander Flores in less than one round. Previously, he had been knocked out in 2019 by Deontay Wilder in 2019, with the WBC world title at stake. Until the seventh round where the fight ended, Ortiz was ahead on all three cards.

Both the Cuban King Kong and Andy Ruiz have expressed in the last hours a mutual interest in seeing each other’s faces in a few months, in a duel that would be very interesting for the viewer, since both are among the top ten in various world boxing organizations. ; It would therefore combine sporting and economic interest to be satisfactory for promoters, televisions and boxers.