Luis Nery-Brandon Figueroa, WBC world super bantamweight. Only World Cup of the weekend

Darío Pérez

Luis Nery (31-0, 24 KO), WBC super bantamweight world champion, exposes his title in the only boxing world championship that takes place this weekend. He will do it on Saturday night, early morning to Sunday in Spain, before the applicant Brandon figueroa (21-0-1, 16 KO), WBA “Regular” champion. It will be played in Carson, within the state of California, promoted by Premier Boxing Champions.

The duel between the undefeated is passionate and even, with a “Pantera” Nery who has been solid throughout his career and has been global bantamweight and super bantamweight monarch. At 26, the Tijuana left-hander seems to have left behind his controversies regarding the controversial fight he played in Japan against Shinsuke Yamanaka in 2018, where he had problems with both the scale and doping. Nor did Nery make his best fight against Aaron Alameda in his last appearance in September last year, when he won a unanimous decision over Aaron Alameda, but without shining.

Perhaps for all that, the bets are even in the fight against the Texan Figueroa, whose main disadvantage against Nery is experience. At the age of 24, his only major opposition date was the tie that appears on his resume, against Julio Ceja (although El Pollito was on the scale, so Figueroa had a certain initial disadvantage). He appeared in the same gala in which Nery fought, at the end of last September, defeating Damien Vázquez in the tenth round. Together with Nery, he raises a virtue such as the resolution of his commitments before the limit, since both are around 75%, something to highlight in pesos such as the super bantamweight. PBC has already announced that the winner of the fight will unify his title with Stephen Fulton, WBO world weight champion, on September 11.

The event will feature an interesting semi-background fight, also in the super bantamweight and in ten rounds, between Danny Roman (28-3-1, 10 KO) and Ricardo Espinoza placeholder image (25-3, 21 KO). Both Californians, the first from the United States and the second from the Mexican side, will seek a privileged position in the face of upcoming World Cup events, and even Roman has shown his dissatisfaction with the promoter’s decision not to give him opportunities and unify titles in the terms already indicated.

In addition, we will see good promises like the super feather Xavier Martinez (16-0, 11 KO) and the slight Jose Valenzuela (7-0, 4 KO). It will also debut as a professional Gabriela Fundora, sister of the very tall Sebastian.

Unfortunately, this evening cannot be seen in Spain, since no operator has agreements with PBC and no one has been able to broadcast an event that, as we said at the beginning of this preview, will be held at dawn from Saturday to Sunday, Spanish time.