Luis Nery-Brandon Figueroa, for the WBC World Super Bantamweight Championship in May

WBC Super Bantamweight World Champion Luis Nery (31-0, 24 KO) (in the picture) already has a date and rival for his first defense of the belt. After winning his Mexican compatriot Aarón Alameda a few months ago, Pantera will return to the ring on May 15 against the contender Brandon figueroa (21-0-1, 16 KO).

The evening will be organized by PBC, and will be held in Carson, California. Finally, boxing events can be scheduled in the western state of the United States, whose restrictions due to covid have discouraged it until very recently.

Curiously, Figueroa and Nery appeared for the last time at the end of last September, on the colossal card that led the respective battles of the Charlo brothers. Now, they face each other to risk their undefeated status and with a world title on the table.

Although some, undoubtedly, will want to sell the fight as a unification, it is not, the American has the Regular title of the WBA, an organism of which Murodjon Akhmadaliev is world champion (Super champion, according to his bombastic nomenclature). The Uzbek retained his crowns, as he also holds the IBF title, a few days ago against the Japanese Ryosuke Iwasa, with a great performance. He could be a good rival for the winner of Nery-Figueroa, in a fight that could combine three of the four world titles. Stephen Fulton is, for his part, the world champion of the WBO.