Luis Nery 122 lbs. vs. Brandon Figueroa 121.2 lbs.

WBC Super Bantamweight World Title Fight – 12 Rounds

Luis Nery – 122 lbs.

Brandon Figueroa – 121.2 lbs.

Referee: Thomas Taylor.

Judges: Edward Hernández, Sr. (Calif.), Dr. Lou Moret (Calif.), Zachary Young (Calif.).

Super Bantamweight Fight – 10 Rounds

Danny Roman – 122.0 lbs.

Ricardo Espinoza – 121.6 lbs.

Referee: Edward Collantes.

Judges: Rudy Barragan (Calif.), Edward Hernández, Sr. (Calif.), Zachary Young (Calif.).

Super Featherweight Fight (132 lb. Catchweight) – 10 Rounds

Xavier Martínez – 131.6 lbs.

Juan Carlos Burgos – 131.8 lbs.

Referee: Jose Cobian.

Judges: Rudy Barragan (Calif.), Don Deverges (Calif.), Dr. Lou Moret (Calif.).

ABOUT NERY VS. FIGUEROA

Nery vs. Figueroa will see two undefeated elite champions from the 122-pound division when Luis Nery defends his WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship against Brandon Figueroa in a 12-round fight on Saturday, May 15 from Dignity Health Sports Park. in Carson, California at a Premier Boxing Champions event.

The featured SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING co-event will see former unified super bantamweight champion Danny Roman meet the mighty Ricardo Espinoza Franco in a 10-round 122-pound battle, and the opening fight of the night will be from contender and star. on the rise Xavier Martínez facing former world title contender Juan Carlos Burgos in a 12-round WBA Super Featherweight Title Elimination Fight.

This event is promoted by TGB Promotions. Martinez vs. Burgos is promoted in partnership with Mayweather Promotions.

Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased by going to AXS.com. Dignity Health Sports Park will be open to fans with limited attendance. All those present will remain socially detached and subject to state and local health regulations for the duration of the event.