Sainz and Moya spoke to Seat ahead of the 2000 WRC season

The Galician states that it simply “did not materialize”; so Seat went for Auriol

Carlos Sainz and Luis Moya were very close to calling at Seat Sport for the 2000 season of the World Rally Championship. There were conversations, as all the parties admit, but finally they did not reach an agreement. The Galician assures that they would have been very excited to run with the Spanish brand.

It should be remembered that, at that time, Sainz and Moya had a contract with Toyota for the year 2000, but the Japanese firm decided to leave the World Cup in late 1999 to focus on the Formula 1 project. The Madrid player recently stated that he kept the want to run with Seat; Luis has told us that they were really close.

“We were quite close. The conversations and all the details were brought by Carlos. The conversations were made by him, but he consulted everything with me, as usual. Even when he put the car in readiness he said ‘Luis, I’m going to change this, what are you It seems? ‘It always or almost always seemed good to me, because I did everything very well, “said Moya in an interview for Flat Out Podcast – in which a server collaborates.

“In the case of Seat, it is true that we were close and also honestly we were both excited to run the World Cup with a Spanish team. We had been the first Spaniards to go to the World Rally Championship and then Seat, a Spanish team arrived. But in the end it didn’t work out and I wouldn’t know exactly why. It just didn’t work out, “he added.

The end of the story is well known: Carlos Sainz and Luis Moya returned to the Malcolm Wilson formation – where they would coincide with Colin McRae again – and Seat Sport was launched for the 1994 world champion, Didier Auriol, although they also tempted Tommi Mäkinen, recently proclaimed four-time champion.

“Then they also signed Didier Auriol and in the end we did not go with them, but returned with Malcolm Wilson to the Ford team, with the Focus, where we were with Colin –McRae– again”, Luis Moya said to conclude .

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.