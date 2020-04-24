The Galician applauds the decision of the FIA ​​with a view to 2022

It is important to have a German brand in the World Cup

Luis Moya has always been a great defender of new technologies in competition, especially for the world of rallies. The Galician is convinced that hybrid engines would awaken the attention of other brands around the WRC, so he is in favor of following the path marked by Formula 1 or WEC.

It should be remembered that the FIA ​​announced in June last year that from 2022 the World Cup cars would be hybrids. The Galician, in a chat with the entire Flat Out Podcast team – in which a server collaborates – recalls a conversation he had with Iván Fernández at the Rally de México 2016, a time when he was already betting on hybridization.

“Yes, when we were in Mexico I was talking about hybrids and I always defended that we had to go towards hybrids. Today Formula 1 is hybrid, Le Mans too, Rallycross is working on a fully electric car, the WTCR also works in that … they all go in that direction, and they run on circuits! “, commented Luis Moya, in an interview for Flat Out Podcast.

“We, who are in theory the most ‘anti-ecological’ because we run in forests, will have to be the first to have hybrid cars. Hybrids at least, if not electric in the future. We would have to give that image and buy the umbrella before let it Rain”.

“It seems like a perfect idea to me, I always thought we had to go in that direction. Fortunately it is going in that direction and I think it is the way. And that is good because it can open our eyes to other brands, because if we go to hybrid cars it’s as if we all started from scratch, “he added.

The latest rumors regarding the arrival of new brands in the WRC set their sights on Petter Solberg and Subaru. The Japanese firm is well known to Luis – he was the team’s manager when he retired as a co-pilot – and, as a curiosity, he has revealed that lately he has received more messages from Toshi Azuma.

“When I was talking about other brands and about Subaru in particular, because it is true that Solberg has a very good relationship with Subaru. I still keep in touch with Toshi Azuma, the ‘main team’ of Subaru, who also has had a little more contact in the last two years. ”

“He sends me messages to see how we are doing a little more frequently, and I was wondering, isn’t it that Toshi wants to return? I did not ask him, but I would be very excited if Subaru returned or that he enters any other brand”, Galician has been added.

On the other hand, Luis sees it very important to have a German constructor in the World Cup. “It would be very important to have a German brand like Opel. Having a brand based in Germany would seem very important to me,” said Luis Moya to conclude.

Full interview:

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.