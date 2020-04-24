The Galician praises Carlos Sainz

Exalts the talent of Madrid and his ability to work

Luis Moya and Carlos Sainz. The most successful Spanish couple of rallies, and even considered by many around the planet as the best in the history of the World Cup. In this period of confinement due to the Covid-19 coronavirus we have been able to chat with the Galician and he has been praised before his friend from Madrid, whom he considers the best driver in history in terms of tuning the cars.

There are not a few implausible stories that surround Carlos when we talk about setting up a vehicle. Without going any further, the X-Raid boss admitted last year that the Mini JCW Buggy improved more than two seconds per kilometer since Sainz’s arrival on the team; When he was in Peugeot, he also left the engineers speechless with a valve problem that only he knew how to detect. Luis Moya is clear, Sainz is the best in this regard.

“I dare say that for me he is the best driver in history when it comes to testing cars, and I also limit myself to the data: every time he touched a car, be it the Dakar or the rallies, he won the championship or made the winning team. Always. Because he had a special ‘feeling’ with the car, it was something extraordinary, “said Moya, in an interview for Flat Out Podcast, in which a server collaborates.

“I have been fortunate to be with him for 15 years and see how he would tell the engineers to put this or put that. Also, in ‘motorsport’, when you start to deviate from the line of work, if you are wrong there is no shortcuts to look for the straight line again, you have to go back and start again, and that costs a lot of time and money. Carlos always avoided that because of the talent he has so special, “he added.

On the other hand, Luis praises Carlos’s talent for driving, but above all his capacity for work. Throughout their sports career they have had moments of glory and others more complicated, although the Galician, with his characteristic tone, affirms that they never lost; They could beat them, yes, but they never lost. Genius and figure.

“In an elite athlete, talent comes from the factory, but work capacity does not. When you put those two things together, talent and work capacity, you guarantee that there will never be failure. Success is difficult to guarantee because there are more people like you who works like you, but you guarantee that there is no failure. ”

“Carlos and I, I think we have never lost. They have beaten us, yes, because someone works too, but losing no. Carlos gives himself up in absolutely everything and leaves nothing to chance. Then, in addition, he has that special sensitivity that he has, who is also totally innate “, Luis Moya said to conclude.

Full interview:

