The Galician assures that he would sign up for a “bombardment” with Sainz

I would also be delighted to run a historic rally with the man from Madrid

The fireproof Luis Moya assures that he would sign up for “a bombardment” with Carlos Sainz. They both stay in shape and want to do something special, like running a historic rally again, but Luis, he tells us, is even willing to go one step further: playing a World Cup race with a modern WRC.

The Galician has “responded” in this way to Carlos Sainz, who stated a few weeks ago that he would be delighted to run another historic rally with Luis Moya. It should be remembered that the Spanish couple ran on a couple of occasions –2012 and 2013– the Historic Rally of Spain, both with victory at the controls of a Porsche 911 SC.

“Yes, we both want,” said Luis Moya about running a historic rally with Carlos Sainz, in an interview for Flat Out Podcast –in which the writer of these words collaborates–. “Carlos recently told me that everyone runs a rally at 50 -years-, but we are going to do it at 60. I told him that I already did it this year, so we can wake up.”

“I would be delighted to do it, because I love to run rallies with him and it is nice because we had a great time. He also continues to work with the same intensity as before. Even if it is a classic rally, things continue to be the same. I would be Delighted, when the time comes, if he asks me, I would be happy, “he added.

As for the classic rally, both Carlos and Luis seem convinced, but the Galician does not shy away from a challenge such as running a World Cup rally again with a current car. It would not be so far-fetched, for example Marcus Grönholm and Timo Rautiainen made a ‘cameo’ last year at the Rally Sweden with the Toyota Yaris WRC.

“I don’t know about a World Cup event. If the occasion arises and Carlos asks me, of course I do, I have no problem. Besides, physically we are both fine, we train well and we take care of ourselves. We can logically not be at level before, but I would sign up for a classic rally and one of the World Cup, if it plays, I would too. ”

“I would also love to get on one of these –WRC cars–. We would like to do it, if we can. I am targeting a bombardment with Carlos, wherever he tells me,” said Luis Moya to conclude.

Full interview:

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.