The contraceptive pill is for the scientific community one of the 20 most important inventions of humanity and is not for less. Until before their arrival it was almost impossible for women to freely decide on the number of children they wanted to have. For them there was only the option of getting pregnant and having it (whether or not it was wanted) or undergoing an unsafe abortion. The arrival of the contraceptive pill managed to for the first time in history, contraception depended only on women and not from their sexual partner, in addition to helping them to exercise their sexual life for pleasure and not just for procreation.

The honor of having been the creator of the pill went to the American scientist Gregory Pincus, but his father was the Nayarit Luis Ernesto Miramontes Cárdenas. He was the one who managed to synthesize the norethisterone (also called norethindrone), a hormone that was discovered to inhibit ovulation in women and thus prevent pregnancy. It was the basic compound of the first synthetic oral contraceptive in history.

But let’s go by parts. It all happened on October 15, 1951, Miramontes was only 26 years old and worked alongside his thesis advisor Carl Djerassi and George Rosenkranz, director of the laboratory of the Mexican chemical company Syntex, where the discovery was made.

“The mission of that group of chemists in the beginning was to create a substance that had an anti-abortion effect. That it was a medicine that was a support for risky pregnancies and the synthesis of this compound accidentally occurred, ”said Dr. Octavio Miramontes, researcher at UNAM and son of the inventor, in an interview.

Miramontes synthesized norethindrone from barbasco, a Mexican medicinal plant used by indigenous peoples to treat muscle pain and as a contraceptive. In Syntex they had discovered it was used to produce steroid hormones. After making the discovery, the team of scientists discovered that norethindrone was an effective contraceptive, in addition to allowing women to regularize the menstrual period when they were irregular.

On November 22 of that same year they applied for the patent and it was granted to Miramontes, Rosenkranz and Djerassi. In March of the following year his discovery was published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Why was it that Dr. Ernesto Miramontes was the one who managed to synthesize the norethisterone and doctors Djerassi and Rosenkranz were his companions were his companions, is Pincus recognized as the inventor of the contraceptive pill? Why he was the one who managed to purify the compound and make the first human tests with a pill (not as a chemical compound). Even Miramontes acknowledges his paternity in an article published in the Journal of the Chemical Society of Mexico (2001)

“I am not the inventor of the contraceptive pill, the inventor was Dr. Gregory Pincus, whom I met and distinguished me with his friendship; I am the discoverer of the chemical compound that originated the mentioned pill. Some say that we are the parents of the pill, not the inventors, “says the Mexican scientist.

When the patent was obtained Rosenkranz and Djerassi returned to the United States and Syntex made a fortune from the norethindrone, because they owned the discovery. In fact, when what he had discovered and the repercussions it would have on society were revealed, things got a little intense. “My mother tells us that at that time they lived in Atizapán and there is a very important population nearby called Tlalnepantla; At that time, the pastor of that place, when he found out that my mother was the inventor’s wife, threatened her with an excommunication, ”said Luis Miramontes, another of his children, in an interview.

For the Mexican researcher it represented neither fame nor fortune, but he knew that his discovery was beyond money or recognition.

“To witness and verify the determining influence that the discovery of the first orally active antiovulatory has had, to break the old ideological barriers and transform human values ​​in the world, is perhaps the greatest satisfaction and honor I have received in my career as investigator; however, in many countries, unfortunately, things have not changed, ”he wrote in an article for the Journal of the Chemical Society of Mexico.

Octavio Miramontes, one of the 10 children he had, affirms that his father always felt the desire to serve others thanks to two things: education and affection. The doctor of chemistry was born on March 16, 1925, in Nayarit, in an era when women did not have it so easy, including their mother.

Miramontes was the unrecognized son of “a person who was important in the political life of Nayarit at that time” and that led him to be supported by the women of his family, especially by his aunt. María Dolores Cárdenas Aréchiga, who was a Villista commander during the Mexican Revolution and then she joined the Lázaro Cárdenas government as a rural teacher.

That is the genesis of what made him a sensitive man towards women, according to his son. “He was not at all the Mexican male of his time. My father was very respectful of women. I think that is something that men acquire when they receive a lot of affection when they are children ”, he assured.

Her children recall that when the doctor died in 2004, the family “called a newspaper with national circulation, we told them that Luis Miramontes had died, and they replied that if we wanted to do the obituary, it cost so much; then they were not willing to divulge that an unknown person had died, they were not interested, they did not know who it was. ”

The tributes he received in Mexico were very discreet and without much fuss, despite the great importance that his discovery represented to humanity, however the scientific community did recognize it by giving it a place in the USA Inventors Hall of Fame alongside Louis Pasteur, Roger Bacon, John Bardeen, Marvin H. Caruthers, George Crompton or Henry Ford. He is the only Mexican on the list.

A year after his death, the Mexican Academy of Sciences concluded that the synthesis of norethisterone is the greatest scientific contribution in Mexico. The BBC named Miramontes one of the five most outstanding Latin American researchers of all time in 2009, other media such as TCE Today and Galileu claim that he was one of the chemical engineers who changed the world, in addition to the fact that norethisterone was considered by the office of United States patents the “One of the 60 most important inventions of humanity”.