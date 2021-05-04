Luis Miguel’s reaction to learning that Hugo López was about to die

“When he was bad afterwards, Micky one day came to see him at the hospital, and then Hugo started talking to him and said: ‘You’re going to see what we’re going to do, we’re going to record this album, we’re going to go on tour, I plan to do this, the other ‘, while Hugo spoke to him, his tears fell because he knew that Hugo was no longer well. He would hit the walls, I remember, and he would say to me: ‘Lucia can’t be, this disease, why do these things happen?’ “Said Miranda.

César Bordón and Diego Boneta characterized as Hugo López and Luis Miguel. (Netflix)

The Argentine representative died on November 30, 1993 at age 51 due to cancer while Luis Miguel was on tour in Paraguay.

Lucia recognized that losing Hugo was very difficult for Luis Miguel. “He suffered a lot because the two loved each other very much, they were partners, he advised him, he always consulted him about everything. I think Hugo was the only manager he paid attention to ”, he added.

Hugo López was Luis Miguel’s manager until his death in 1993. (Courtesy Lucía Miranda.)

Hugo López was an Argentine businessman and well known for representing top-level celebrities. He worked for a long time as the head of Televisa Argentina and had great success in the eighties, representing various celebrities and being a music producer. Among the talent he handled, in addition to Luis Miguel, are artists of the stature of Roberto Carlos and Valeria Lynch.

It was in 1981 when Luis Miguel met Hugo López, when the singer was promoting La Inconditional, while his father, Luis Rey, was his representative. It was after the death of Luis Rey, that Hugo López was in charge of representing ‘El Sol’.