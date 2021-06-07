Luis Miguel’s former secretary could sue for defamation

Jose perez, former personal secretary of Luis Miguel , is evaluating launching a defamation lawsuit against the biographical series of ‘El Sol’. In the second season of Luis Miguel, the series portrays Pérez as the culprit in the accident he suffered in Lima, Peru, in addition to being accused of robbery. In an interview with the Argentine program Intrusos, Carlos Ruiz, Pérez’s legal representative, indicated that his client will seek to proceed legally against the Netflix production. Ruiz also added that, as a result of the accusations against his client, his personal and family life has also been affected.

The litigant indicated that José Pérez – who worked with Luis Miguel for more than 10 years – feels “betrayed and offended” by the negative and defamatory projection with which he was represented in the series. “(Said accusations) lead him to take legal action in the near future by virtue of the fact that he was not consulted by the production to use his real name or the content of the script.”

Pérez’s family has been affected to such a degree by the series that one of his daughters even tried to take her own life, after the way her father was portrayed in the second season of Luis Miguel, the series.

According to the lawyer, José’s family has been deeply affected by the series and one of his daughters even tried to take her own life as a result of the portrait that was made of her father in fiction. “Dates and situations that did not occur are projected. They are considered defamatory and untruthful and that they significantly affected his daughters, his family and José Pérez himself. One of them even considered taking her own life. ”

“If there is someone, and the only one who, derived from that employment relationship, has all the information and details of the private life of the main character of the series, it is precisely José Pérez,” concluded the defender.