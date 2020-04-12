The fashion designer shared a series of sensual images in which she showed off her spectacular anatomy

With an elegant pose, Michelle Salas She wore her enviable figure wearing a tiny white swimsuit with which she revealed her shapely legs and flat abdomen during a photo shoot on the beach.

“And the day will come when we will touch the sea again, feel the warm breeze of summer days … how many things we took as a guarantee. But tomorrow, tomorrow will be another day. It will be dawn and we will try again. We will see each other again, but not with the same eyes“Wrote the daughter of Luis Miguel along with the series of photographs that accumulated nearly 40 thousand red hearts and with which he remembered the days when going to the beach was the normal thing to enjoy on a hot day of vacation.

The fashion designer displayed her elegance to seduce the camera, and captivate the attention of 1.2 million followers she has on the famous social network, whom she keeps delighted with her provocative photographs.

The also model does not stop pampering her fans, since on previous occasions she has presumed the perfection of her face completely natural, exposing the beauty she inherited from the dynasty Pinal.

