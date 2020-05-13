Your browser does not support iframes.

There is no doubt that Alejandro Basteri is the brother of Luis Miguel more active in social networks. Last Sunday, the son of the marriage made up of Marcela Basteri and King Luisito He used his official Instagram account to dedicate a heartfelt message to the Italian, on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

The businessman posted an unpublished photo of Marcela and wrote, “For the man who had a beautiful and good mother, all women are sacred. Congratulations moms! ”, Also added a heart icon, another of praying hands and a smiling emoji and another blowing a kiss.

The brother of “El Sol” accompanied this emotional dedication along with the snapshot of his mommy, who quickly provoked the reaction of the 159,000 followers he has on his social profile, who gave him many red hearts.

In addition to the likes, the snapshot also received hundreds of compliments for the beauty that Marcela had, also some celebrities commented on the post, such as the host Rebecca de Alba, Who placed icons of hearts of different colors, a bouquet of flowers, and a star, while the actress Arleth Terán He wrote, “Little Brother” and placed an emoji blowing a kiss. For her part, the singer Maya Karunna added some praying hands icons, a heart and a loving emoji.

One of the comments that caught the attention was that of Anna Favella, the actress who gave life to her mother in «Luis Miguel, La Serie». The Italian published three emojis in the comments: one, with praying hands, a star and a heart, with which she showed respect towards Basteri’s mother.

Photo: Instagram / abasteri

It should be noted that every year since he opened his Instagram account, Alejandro dedicates a heartfelt message to his mother, whose whereabouts have been unknown since the late 1980s.

Although Alejandro is usually as discreet as the famous interpreter of «La Inconditional» regarding his private life, on special dates like these, he is not afraid when expressing his feelings towards the woman who gave him life.

Two years ago and during the celebrations for Mother’s Day, she still surprised her followers with heartfelt words for her, which also accompanied a photo, never seen before, «I think part of my love of life I owe it to him to my mother. Happy day, mom! I always keep you in mind ».

Basteri even went further and revealed how much he misses her, in a text that caused the empathy of all his followers. «Today he deserves double love and rather always infinitely. How is it true that nobody knows what you have until you lose it, ” he wrote on May 10, 2018.

Thanks to Basteri, Luis Miguel’s public has had access to family photos. In his social profile there is also an endearing postcard from the childhood of Luis Miguel and him, along with his parents. «The only pure and unmixed joys of sadness that have been given to man on earth are family joys, great memories. Long live the family, ”he wrote referring to the beautiful time he lived as a child, years before his brother Luis Miguel rose to fame.

Alejandro Basteri, like many, is in voluntary isolation due to the coronavirus and it seems that he is living these days of uncertainty with a positive attitude.

The celebrity’s brother made it clear how he faces quarantine for COVID-19 and called on his fans to stay home and become aware of what is happening in the world.

Listen, you will be wise. The beginning of wisdom is silence, I am very happy to know more and more, and how difficult it is to remain silent », he wrote. In the publication you can see Basteri next to a pool and in a place with hot weather, since he wore sunglasses and a hat.

