Luis Miguel’s brother remembers his mother on Mother’s Day

On the occasion of the Mother’s Day celebrations, several celebrities remembered their mothers, such as Alexander Basteri, brother of Luis Miguel , who shared an emotional post from his mother, the deceased Marcela basteri, to whom he dedicated some emotional words.

Basteri, 48, shared a beautiful portrait of his mother on the night of May 10, accompanied by a few words, in which he contemplated the possibility of paying tribute to her, a fact that left his thousands of followers with a great question, because some wonder what it is about and if Luis Miguel would participate in it.

Some believe that the tribute would have to do with the official launch of a brand inspired by the mother of ‘El Sol’, since in 2018 Alex would have registered the name of ‘Marcela’ as a brand.