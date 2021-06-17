Luis Miguel’s brother denies distancing

It was recently revealed that Alexander Basteri, younger brother of Luis Miguel , would have the intention of carrying out his bioseries, just like that of ‘The Sun’. In addition to that, it was reported that he registered his name with the Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) to use it for entertainment purposes. However, Alexander himself has come out to deny this news.

At the same time, Basteri, who works as a businessman, indicated that he and his family, as well as his brother Luis Miguel, are more united than ever and that they are not estranged, as it was said.