Luis Miguel’s bodyguard falls from the stage, steals the show | Instagram

It was in one of the presentations of the singer Luis Miguel in which one of his bodyguard he stole part of the show after he slipped on stage, it was on this occasion that a moment overshadowed the presentation of “Sun of Mexico“.

A bodyguard of Luis Miguel He slipped off the edge of the stage while giving a presentation, the burly security element slipping, nearly falling before the millions of fans cheering for the “Puerto Rican” in the front row.

Although the interpreter of “Until you forget me”, “When the sun warms up”, “La Inconditional”, “La bikina”, among many others, continued with his presentation, in the scenes of the video you can see that the record producer extends his arm to help your collaborator with another element.

The 51-year-old artist is constantly surrounded by various security elements that protect him at all times, it was at a time when his escort tried to protect him from falling among the fans or that they would cause a mishap to LuisMi.

Micky’s personal guard on stage held Luis Miguel Gallego’s suit or pants while he “star king” took the time to greet all the fans who extended their hand, taking the risk of walking along the edge of the platform.

Even at one point it is appreciated that Gallego Basteri turns to his escort asking him to stop holding him, this while he continued to interpret the theme of “Amorcito corazón”.

Only one oversight was enough for the unthinkable to happen when the custodial guard of the interpreter of “Suave” fell on the edge of the stage, leaving one foot up and the other off the edge.

There was no lack of laughter at what happened, even it is seen that Gallego Basteri restrained himself at all times and helped his employee while those present whistled as a mockery for the action committed by the man over two meters high.

However, the incident did not totally overshadow the show of the show’s top figure who once again drew the audience’s attention to him with a long note as the song ended, finally making the audience forget what happened.

And it is that although this was only a moment of distraction, the people who attended the presentations of Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri very much enjoyed seeing him as his talent since in his best years, the “divo de México” had a tireless energy in stage.

Unfortunately, since the launch of his bioseries on Netflix, Luis Miguel has completely concentrated on attending to the details of this great project, which has given him a pause in his musical career and presentations.

Luis Miguel: The Series has been a boom since in 2018 the episodes of the first season will reach the small screen to portray the most important moments in the life of the Sun, as well as his conquests or the most important people in his life. lifetime.

However, in the midst of this, the revelations or scenes that the series would show, would be uncomfortable especially for some celebrities and their first-born, Michelle Salas.

Through the plot, the idol of millions not only addressed certain issues that have always caused controversy throughout his life, but also that of some people very close to him.

As was the case with the only daughter she had with Stephanie Salas, who revealed the relationship she would have had with her “former manager” and whose scenes would cause her great annoyance that has led her to consider suing the artist, as it transpired.