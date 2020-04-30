The one who revealed the information was a cousin of the artist named Lorena de la Torre, ensuring that the woman identified herself with a completely directive name, which is why they surely will not have found her whereabouts.

Marcela Basteri, The ballad singer’s mother had disappeared several years ago without leaving any clues, sadness invaded the hearts of her relatives, who finally received the news that she was alive.

The woman was admitted to a hospital in Argentina since early 2019, and was identified under the name of Horonina Montes, who spent his days on the street and had mental problems.

“They kidnapped her under the name Horonina Montes and she met the real Honorina. He says that she is a very large woman with wide shoulders, nothing to do with her structure. They put her name on her and the true Honorina was never heard from again ”, said Lorena in interview for the program ‘Ventaneando’.

According to their statements, Basteri would have been kidnapped in Spain and it was a Mexican who would have helped him return to Argentina.

“A friend of Luis Miguel’s father helped her escape from where she was and I think she is going to the United States and from there to here, Argentina”, express.

He also assured that Luis Miguel she would have already gone to the psychiatric hospital to prove that it was her mother.

“They say yes, it seems that it was a half complicated night. He went out without custody, without the girlfriend, and so on; they say he was in the hospital ”he mentioned.

She assured that together with her family they are doing everything possible to get her out of the hospital, because a family had asked to take her to Spain for being identified as Honorina.

“She remembers that Luis Miguel is the oldest of her children, but says that he is not the one from before. I have shown him photos of Luis Miguel as a boy and he is amazed, when he grows up he looks at him and does not have that fascination of when you show him when he was a boy ”he counted. And I add: “In conversations I have named Alejandro and Sergio, she says Sergio baby, she has kept that image from when they were boys.”

Linda Hernández – Bolivia.com

