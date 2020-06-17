Luis Miguel, would have ended his romance with the model Millie Gould | Instagram

Luis Miguel seemed to have a relationship within what could be classified as « stable » with the model Millie GouldHowever, this was not the case as they point out that their romance would have ended.

For several months, the relationship of « Sun of Mexico« with the model Millie Gould It gave a lot to talk about, however, for a long time there was no more recent news of the couple and the singer always appears alone, or in the company of his brother.

On the other hand, theories about assumptions are added economic problems after he put one of his properties up for sale, a luxury yacht by the artist.

Now they assure that the love between the interpreter of « The unconditional« and the model would have come to an end after her appearances have been increasingly rare and now nothing has been known about their relationship, nor have they been captured anywhere.

It should be remembered that Millie She was one of the chorus girls of the Sun, who began the engagement with the young woman during the « México por siempre » tour where she gained the attention of « Luismi ».

Their romance began when in one of her posts in InstagramShe dedicated a few words before it became known about their relationship.

I have no words to describe how happy I am to be part of this great human and work team and to be close to a great talent like Luis Miguel whom I deeply admire. «

After a few months, images of them circulated in various places where they could be seen as very romantic, which confirmed that Mollie was the new love of singer.

On the other hand, the relationship it did not become any more public since the artist has always taken great care to maintain the Privacy In her personal life, however, they were not oblivious to some scandals since it was even speculated that she was pregnant but she herself would have prevented it from running its course.

Later, these theories ended up being denied by the couple themselves.