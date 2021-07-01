Luis Miguel would be in panic and taking extreme precautions due to Covid-19



They assure Luis Miguel is going through a severe crisis and lives in isolation for fear of catching Covid-19.

Photo: . / .

TVNotas magazine published that Luis Miguel would be going through a very bad time emotionally derived from the Covid-19 pandemic that affects the world, since, apparently, he is terrified of acquiring this disease and thereby losing his voice.

“He developed a very great fear of getting sick, an extremely deep paranoia; He thinks that, if he gets Covid, due to the lung involvement it causes, he won’t be able to sing again. He believes that, if he falls ill, his condition could be serious and he will not survive, “said a source.

In this sense, the informant shared to the media that the singer is sheltered in a luxurious hotel in Acapulco, Mexico, so it is only allowed to pass through the bar.

“In this pandemic he has been in the United States for a few months, also He has spent much of his time in Mexico in a very exclusive hotel in Acapulco, where he practically does not leave his room, except when he can’t stand it anymore and goes quickly to the hotel bar, ”said the artist close to him.

To avoid contagion, he assured that ‘El Sol’ only lives with his security personnel and with a young woman who occasionally visits him for privacyHowever, her fear of the virus is so great that she sends the girl to undergo PCR tests to check that she is not infected and thus avoid any risk.

“With people of your security and a woman who has come to see him twice to spend several days with him intimately, but do not think it is easy, it is a whole process that entails this, “he revealed to the Mexican media. “Every time he comes, the security of Luis Miguel hires people from a company that does tests, and this woman cannot go to his suite if the test is not done first to confirm that it is negative and that there is no risk that it could infect it, “he added.

Finally, the article highlighted the fact that the singer may have already been vaccinated for several months in the United States and even in Mexico, due to his age, “But he flatly refuses”because he believes the vaccines are part of a government conspiracy.