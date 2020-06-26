Luis Miguel, with the most famous home Paulina Rubio or Antonio Banderas, which is the winner | Instagram

All people dream at some point of knowing more about their favorite star, and if it is not, at least they try to imagine the life they lead and that arouses great curiosity, could you imagine for a moment what the homes of Luis Miguel, Paulina Rubio or Antonio Banderas?

Important figures in the world of music and cinema, stars like Luis Miguel, Paulina Rubio or Antonio Banderas invite you to their house and which one would you think is the best?

One of those that surely was one of the houses most visited by the singer’s very close friends, would be the home of Luis Miguel, the call « Sun of Mexico«

The origin singer Puerto Rican He is one of the artists who has kept his private life ultrareserved, however, that is not why we will deprive you of knowing some aspects of one of the most famous homes of the 90s, and belonged to the interpreter of « The unconditional ».

The property It is located near the sea, but not any since it is one of the most exclusive beaches where a plot of land, which takes 36,000 meters, rising on four floors from where you can appreciate an impressive view towards the sea.

It was built over the years 90 and it was the first of many exclusive properties in the area, as reasonably « many wanted to Luis Miguel as a neighbor. »

Unfortunately the singer got rid of this property in 2013 when he had health problems and settled in U.S, later, it was demolished and we show you the video.

Luxurious as her nickname? Paulina Rubio « The Golden Girl?

Emerged from the famous grouping of Timbiriche, Paulina Rubio, the so-called « Golden Girl » of Mexico City, the famous interpreter of « Neither Roses nor Toys » and many other successes gave her the privilege of acquiring a property by the sea « Ananda », designed by the architect Ricardo Bofill.

A little-known detail is that the singer Mexican was on . of losing her splendid home due to financial and legal problems. Click this link to see more photos.

On the other hand, although many stars choose to live near the beach, it was not the case with this actor from

Hollywood.

Antonio Banderas

One of the actors who has had different homes in the United States, is the actor Antonio Banderas who has consciously sought to invest his great fortune, although he has not resisted buying several properties in New York, London, Colorado.

However, it ended up opting for a large London house with large windows and minimalist style in Surrey County, with his partner Nicole Kimpel. This house is valued in the humble amount of $ 3 million, you can see the images in the following link through Vanitatis media.