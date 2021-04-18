Luis Miguel will start the series with the premiere of two episodes | Instagram

“Luis Miguel, the series” will begin its long-awaited second season on the Netflix platform with the premiere of two episodes tomorrow, Sunday, April 18, in addition, the platform revealed 10 minutes of the first chapter in its virtual premiere.

At the virtual premiere of the singer’s biographical series, Diego Boneta and his co-stars shared details and presented 10 unreleased minutes of the first episode.

Diego Boneta, Macarena Achaga, Juanpa Zurita and more actors were answering questions from their followers last Friday in a digital event prior to the premiere of “Luis Miguel, the series”, whose second installment will cover another stage in the life of the ‘Sol de México ‘.

In that sense, Netflix released the first 10 minutes of what will be seen in the launch of its chapter 1.

In it you can see Luis Miguel with his partner and then insist on the search for his mother Marcela Basteri, who disappeared in the past episodes after meeting her father Luisito Rey in Spain.

There is no doubt that embodying an icon like Luis Miguel has been a challenge in every way for the Mexican actor Diego Boneta, since in addition to being the protagonist, he is one of the producers of the series along with the singer himself.

It is for this reason that his level of commitment and search for precision when bringing his character to life in “Luis Miguel, the seriesThey have left him satisfied, however, it has made it difficult to detach himself from his interpretation in his daily life.

When I’m playing him, yes (it’s hard to let go of the character). It absorbs me so much that without realizing it totally passes. Now I am doing a conscious job of separation, of skin change because it has been four and a half years in this, “he considers. In such a way that now that he will have free time he considers that” the healthiest thing “is to use it to” rediscover “himself. .

It is worth mentioning that these two stages forced Diego Boneta to carry out a specific physical preparation in each of them to be able to interpret the singer, a situation that was reinforced by professional makeup artists.

In the first season I had to lose 12 kilos and in this one I had to gain almost ten because I had to go out like him in 2000 and be able to interpret him as in the 90s. Wherever you see it, this is a project that demands a lot as an artist . It’s been crazy, it’s the most demanding project I’ve ever done in my life, “he confesses.

This can be seen in the work that Diego Boneta also did as a singer by redoing the music of Luis Miguel with great precision, who is considered one of the most prodigious voices in the country.

Another very difficult side was singing the songs because he is a virtuoso singer with a unique voice. There is nothing more than a Luis Miguel, I did my best to get as close as possible “, narrates the actor who worked with more confidence in this second season with Kiko Cibrián, responsible for some of the artist’s original successes.

In addition, as if that were not enough, Diego Boneta explains that everything that makes up the songs was remade by hand, a situation that never ceases to amaze him.

Regarding Luis Miguel’s favorite stage, Boneta chooses his youth, however, he values ​​the maturity of the singer for the teachings he has brought him both on a personal and professional level.

