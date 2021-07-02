Luis Miguel went to the hospital after suffering a heavy fall

In the program El gordo y la flaca it was detailed that the singer is in Santa Monica, where he suffered a severe fall.

Luis Miguel (Luis Miguel)

“Luis Miguel went to Los Angeles, there he fell and injured his shoulder. They had to take him emergency to the hospital in Santa Monica “, it was reported in the broadcast. After the scare, LuisMi he was discharged and, it is said, is already in recovery in a Beverly Hills hotel.

“He is staying in a hotel in Los Angeles, in Beverly Hills, where a lot of celebrities and, above all, presidents go. Luis Miguel is staying there and there he is recovering ”, they mentioned in El gordo y la flaca.