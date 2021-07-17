Luis Miguel was urgently admitted to a hospital in the US

DRAFTING. The singer Luis Miguel is not going through his best stage. The 51-year-old artist had to be admitted to the Santa Monica hospital in Los Angeles last Sunday, several international media have said.

The operation was not serious, because Luis Miguel has undergone surgery on his shoulder. The singer suffered a severe fall on this part of the body and required immediate medical attention, especially due to the pain he felt after the event.

Operation

After the operation, Luis Miguel he is in a hotel in Beverly Hills recovering. It is an accommodation in which celebrities from all over the world and presidents usually stay.

The decision to leave the hospital and move to the hotel to spend the postoperative period would have been the singer’s own idea. He wanted to leave the hospital as soon as possible when he learned that the press already knew about his operation.

The singer has not released a musical album for a long time.

«The fall happened on Sunday. We do not know exactly the details of how he injured his shoulder, but he did have to go to the hospital and there he is in a suite that obviously no one can enter, even he himself went to a pharmacy where he collected all the medicines that they sent him to the hospital and he went there to recover, “they said on the Univision network.

You can also read: Were you dating? Photo of Luis Miguel and Selena causes revolt on social networks

Away from the reflectors

“The sun of Mexico” He has not done any musical work for months, which annoys his followers, who ask the actor that it is time to publish new music.

Until now, in the midst of the pandemic, the artist has not done concerts either, to the point that he has not even made presentations via streaming as other artists have done.

SONGS BY LUIS MIGUEL

Note to our readers:

Subscribe for free to more information in our WhatsApp by clicking on the link: http://bit.ly/2LotFF0