Luis Miguel was reunited with Michelle Salas after DNA test, they say

The lawyer described the process he had to follow to obtain a response from “El Sol de México”, in addition to praising that Sylvia Pasquel’s daughter never wanted to take advantage of LuisMi with this legal process.

“I contact the people at the record company, Luis Miguel’s manager, and I finally get a date with Luis Miguel; well, never with Luis Miguel, with a friend who (was Luis Miguel’s manager)… he arrived and began to listen to me… He told me: ‘How much do you want?’, I said: ‘That’s what I want’, because it was about to reach a negotiation to try to balance Michelle’s expenses at that time. The truth is that Stephanie was always a very congruent, very specific woman, she never asked for something that was not, but above all Michelle wanted to meet her father and… there was no relationship, ”she explained.

About the moment when Luis Miguel and Michelle were finally able to meet again, the lawyer explained: “The negotiation was carried out. We went to Los Angeles, one day we did the (DNA) tests for Michelle, the next day we did them with Luis Miguel, and the nurse leaving to do the test with Luis Miguel, told me: ‘You don’t need a test, they were traces’ . The positive tests came out and two weeks later they got to know each other well and started a super relationship ”.

Michelle Salas was born when Luis Miguel was 19 years old. (Clasos.com)

Finally, Ilan Katz stressed: “Stephanie behaved up to the task and Michelle also behaved up to the task, because Michelle was a girl who had already appeared in Who, she had already said ‘Yes, I am Luis Miguel’s daughter’, but beyond that She was a very focused girl, the truth was that she was educated very well, my applause (for her mother) ”.