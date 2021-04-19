Luis Miguel turns 51: here are the successes that marked him – El Sol de México

There is no doubt that Luis Miguel is considered one of the greatest exponents of music in Mexico and the world.

“El Sol” today April 19, is celebrating, celebrating his 51 years of age; with a long musical career, a life full of controversies, loves and excesses.

His music has broken boundaries, captivating young and old over the years with songs that cannot be missed at parties, family gatherings and romantic nights, so we present you the successes that have marked him throughout his career.

Today the best Mexican performer in history is celebrating his birthday, with more than 90 million jazz, pop, bolero and mariachi albums sold, winner of 6 grammys and 211 concerts in the national auditorium Happy 51st birthday to Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, the sun of Mexico☀️ pic.twitter.com/LETquGrZ8p – Luis Miguel Mx 🇲🇽☀️ (@LuisMirreyMx) April 19, 2021

A song that you can dedicate to “who did not know how to love you”

The new season of the series “Luis Miguel” has as its main song a melody that we have all sung at the top of our lungs.

For an afternoon on the beach with friends, this song is just right

Without a doubt, this song shakes the skin of any Mexican

This song is not dedicated to just anyone