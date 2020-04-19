The only constant around the Luis Miguel’s life is the mystery. The singer, born on April 19, 1970, arrives this Sunday at 50 years, but -as always happens in any matter related to “The Sun” – there are more doubts than answers.

Do you plan any activities to celebrate? With whom will you pass the special date? Where in?

And it is that since the end of his most recent tour, there are few details about the singer.

It was known, for example, that he was in Miami, at least until last March, since the Ventaneando program showed images of the “Sun” walking along the pier with his brother, Alex Basteri.

The brothers had decided to get off the singer’s yacht to get food and return to the boat.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, yachts are prohibited from leaving Miami, but owners can remain on board while stranded in the area.

And just for him COVID-19 It is difficult for the singer to have a large gathering to celebrate his half century of life.

This was said by Hola magazine in its most recent issue, which confirmed not only the presence of Luis Miguel in Miami, confined to his yacht, but also revealed the loneliness of Luis Miguel on his birthday due to the pandemic.

“He celebrates his solitary birthday confined to his yacht, in Miami, far from Mollie, his family and his friends”, wrote the post about the singer. “So all their plans have changed because of the coronavirus.”

“While he is at the Bayside Pier, Mollie Gould is in California,” added on their website.

Last year he decided to celebrate in Acapulco, along with his brother Alex and the politician Gerardo Islas.

For this Sunday it is not known which people will have access to the most intimate circle of Luis Miguel on such an important date.

And it is that over the years the interpreter has become a distant and inaccessible figure.

Own Andrés García, Who promoted his musical career as a child, complained in an interview about the distance that the singer between them.

“He is an extraordinary singer. I have loved him a lot all my life, but he has acquired a way of being that does not seem to me and (with which) I do not agree. It seems disrespectful to me to call a third party on the phone. No, bastard, I am Andrés García, teacher, I am a star before you, and you became a star thanks to me. So, tell me, do not send me a third party, but I do not wish you anything bad, ”he explained in an interview for the Ventaneando program.

Adal Ramones He was also clear when talking about the loneliness in which “El Sol” lives.

In a chat with Adela Micha for his program La Saga, Adal recalled the interview he did with Luis Miguel, in 2003, for Otro Rollo.

Very lonely. Poor, I saw him very alone … I think so (he is very lonely). Luis Miguel’s vibe has always been like this … I do think it must be very difficult to trust your team of people. He travels alone, without friends. “

In that interview Luis Miguel confessed that the great her life’s dream was to see her mother, Marcela Basteri again.

Thanks to the Netflix series, which revived the singer’s career – then submerged in a crisis due to health problems, debt and lack of concerts – the singer allowed his audience to see some details of his difficult childhood and adolescence.

The abuses of her father, Luisito Rey, and Basteri’s disappearance were narrated in detail, or at least with the details that “El Sol” allowed to be shown.

In the talk with Adal, Luis Miguel rHe found that he was very careful about his personal life.

“I have given myself to many wrong people, there are many strong things that one lives ”, he revealed.

“When you lead a life like mine, so intense, so full of emotions, beautiful things and privileges, you also expose yourself to many other things, it comes at a price.”

He said that after the good and bad experiences he had accumulated in his 33 years of life, the only thing left for him was to give himself completely to his profession.

However, he accepted then that he did not rule out marrying or having children.

The difficult relationship with Aracely Arámbula

The children’s thing happened, although not the wedding. In 2005, the singer began an affair with actress Aracely Arámbula, who produced two children: Miguel and Daniel.

In recent days, a video from 2007 reappeared with force, where, as few times, Luis Miguel appeared on stage dedicating a concert to his then girlfriend.

But the love ended in disenchantment and problems between the two related to the custody and support of their children.

“I don’t need to be asking for a pension, My children are doing very well financially, they live off my work, ”Aracely replied in an interview about the alleged lawsuit against the singer.

Aracely made it clear that she did not want money from the singer but time to dedicate to her children. “Time does not return, I would tell him to take that balm of love and in the most loving way that he does not miss those moments with them. Not with me, it is with them ”.

Luis Miguel was not present at the First Communion of the little ones and he did not even call the older Miguel, on the phone, to congratulate him on his birthday (last January he turned 13).

After the success of the first season of Luis Miguel, the series, Netflix was already working on new episodes when the coronavirus pandemic forced the recording to stop in Mexico City.

Diego Boneta will play the singer again, while Camila Sodi, Juanpa Zurita and César Bordón will also be part of the cast again.

Among the few details that are known is the fact that the episodes will show the life of Luis Miguel in two different timelines, 1996 and 2005, that Diego Boneta must use prosthetics on his face to simulate wrinkles and gills and thus embody a 35-year-old singer.

It was also learned that Oscar Jaenada will not return with his role as Luisito Rey and that Aracely Arámbula will not appear in the following episodes. But so far.

For now, Luis Miguel reaches the age of 50 in full rest after an extensive tour, with the recordings of the series postponed and without having recovered the relationship with his children.