Luis Miguel, they affirm that his mother is alive and is a destitute Argentine | Instagram

The new rumors about Luis Miguel affirm that his mother Marcela Basteri She is alive but she has another name and she is a destitute Argentine and she even went to visit her.

According to an Internet portal, he claims that a cousin of the singer went to Argentina to visit who is said to be his mother but with another name. Honorina montes.

Lorena de la Torre is the one who provided the information about her cousin, the interpreter of “I need you”, mention that Luis Miguel He took advantage of his tour in Argentina to visit Honorina in the psychiatric hospital where she had been admitted for two years.

It may interest you: Luis Miguel already knows where his mother Marcela Basteri is, seer says

They say yes, it seems that it was a difficult night, he went out without custody, without the girlfriend and others, and they say he was in the hospital. From day one, she has police custody at the door … I ask … if it has nothing to do with Luis Miguel why this change, “said Lorena in an interview.

Luis Miguel’s cousin stated that Montes was well but that at the moment he could not go out to the patio like the other patients but that he was no longer guarded.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

De la Torre states in an interview that “Honorina” She was kidnapped in Spain but was rescued by a Mexican friend and later taken to Argentina.

He claimed that by showing this person photographs of Luis Miguel when he was younger at the time he lived with Marcela his gaze lit up but it was not the same when I saw current photos of the singer.

On a day like today but from 1970, Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, singer and music producer, was born in Puerto Rico, considered one of the most successful artists in Latin America. Happy 50 years! # LuisMiguel50 pic.twitter.com/3KPgp0v6nY – RETRO. (@ImagenRetro)

April 19, 2020

Although there are chances that Luis Miguel’s mother is or is not, the most prudent thing would be request a DNA test to corroborate whether or not it is his mother, it is not known why this examination has not been requested, we hope that it is not just evil to move Luis Miguel and clarify this situation as soon as possible.

Read also: Seer reveals that Luis Miguel’s mother is alive and who she is

.