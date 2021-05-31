Luis Miguel: The Series | This is the reason why Luismi and Sergio Basteri parted ways

The second season of Luis Miguel: The Series – 100% ended this Sunday on the Netflix platform and the comments were immediate. The eighth chapter is entitled “Story of a love” and in several of its scenes we are presented with what happened between the Luismi and his younger brother, Sergio Basteri, who eventually walked away from her life and took a different tack. The end of the season presents the reason that ended up separating the brothers and that for so many years has generated speculation among the singer’s fans and the media.

Luis Miguel Y Sergio Basteri they are 14 years apart. When Sergio He was a child, the interpreter of “When the sun warms up” had already become a renowned singer worldwide, but things in the personal sphere were not easy. Through the most recent chapter we observe that bullying towards the little one Sergio, both school and the press, becomes completely unsustainable, this because the grandmother spoke to the media about the disappearance of Marcela basteri.

The singer faces the grandmother Matilde and asks Sergio choose who he prefers to live with, if with his mother’s mother, who “intends to use him and exploit every last penny”, or with his siblings. The small Sergio choose Matilde before the incredulous gaze of his brothers, although he is not sure about his decision. Shortly after, Luis Miguel convinces Sergio and he takes it, but things will not be as the minor thinks. The Sun puts him in the care of his friend Octavio Foncerrada and they go away.

Henceforth the life of Sergio Basteri it didn’t turn out much better. He abandoned his musical career because he allegedly Luis Miguel He was upset at the prospect and is said to have forced him to pursue a different career path. Both brothers separated due to irreconcilable differences, with Sergio keeping a very, very low profile to the world and moving to Spain, the country where he currently lives.

Luis Miguel’s series premiered in April 2018 with episodes posted weekly on the Netflix platform. The success was immediate. Every Sunday countless spectators gathered to witness the singer’s most tender years. The first season focused on the star’s childhood, adolescence and youth, while the second tells us much more mature years but no less full of drama. The recent chapters follow the same as the previous block, but the absence of Óscar Jaenada is felt as Luis Rey, who gave us one of the most prominent telenovelesque villains of recent years.

Of course the third season of Luis Miguel: The Series It has already been confirmed by Netflix and will soon enter the production stage. It is worth wondering if we will see more about the conflict between Luis Miguel Y Sergio Basteri in later years, as there is still much to tell about their friction.

It is clear that the Netflix platform has found a great gold mine in the series of famous singers, especially those interpreters who have inspired Latin American countries. The impact of Luis Miguel in popular culture he is still amazing and his music can still be heard everywhere. The 51-year-old singer remains active in his career and the Netflix series has only driven the sale of his material to unimaginable levels; About three weeks ago he broke a record on Spotify, surpassing five billion downloads for his songs.

