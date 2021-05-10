Luis Miguel: The Series | The day Frank Sinatra wrote a letter to the Sun

The second season of Luis Miguel: The Series – 100% continues to unfold on the Netflix platform every Sunday. In the most recent chapter, the fifth, which is entitled “Te Extraño”, we observe a scene in which El Sol meets La Voz; the Mexican singer appears before Frank Sinatra and he asks her to sing for him. Before the premiere of the episode, social networks remember one of the many fruits that that relationship between artists brought, specifically the letter that Frank wrote to Micki after earning his star on the Walk of Fame.

Luis Miguel He really went far in his career as a musical star, becoming one of the great representatives of Mexico on a global level. In 1994 he had the opportunity to collaborate with his idol Frank Sinatra on the album “Duets II”, material in which both sing the song “Come Fly With Me”. This collaboration brought wide popularity and global recognition to Luis Miguel, and even helped him with his learning of English.

For 1996, Sun earns the coveted star on the Walk of Fame and Frank Sinatra He sends him a letter of congratulations signed by him. Twitter account @nicocastagninoj It reminds the public of that legendary letter that made clear the professional and cordial relationship between the two artists. Here are the words of the interpreter of “Fly Me to the Moon”:

Dear Micki, For years it has been flattering to hear young singers like the new Frank Sinatra being talked about. It was even more enjoyable when I heard about a young man in Mexico who was beyond all comparison to anyone. When I met you in Mexico and I really heard your voice, I realized that you are a true original, a tremendous talent and nothing bad to look at. Congratulations on earning your star on the Walk of Fame. I am sure that much more is to come. Best regards, Frank.

Why did they not know that in 1996, Frank Sinatra sent a letter to Luis Miguel, after he unveiled a Star on the pass of fame in Hollywood. A great one without a doubt! pic.twitter.com/3Lwb1ldOwN – Nicola Castagnino (@nicocastagninoj) May 10, 2021

In the Netflix series we are presented with the moment when Luis Miguel meet Frank Sinatra. The latter tells him that he has heard good things about him and that he understands that he is a great singer; Micki answers that he tries and the expression of Sinatra turns gloomy; He challenges him to prove that he is a good singer and asks him to perform something with the help of the nearby piano. Luis Miguel takes the initiative, although with some nervousness, and begins with the performance of “Te Extraño”, one of his most famous songs. Of course Frank he understands the value of the artist in front of him and is amazed at the performance.

Collaboration with Frank Sinatra was decisive in the career of Luis Miguel, opening the doors to a new audience and expanding their horizons to unknown limits. The rest is history.

There are still three chapters left in the second season of Luis Miguel: The Series. Although the new block is not being as well received as the previous one, it continues to narrate with pride the singer’s past years, his joys and regrets. The truth is that in Mexico it is being an absolute success, and we can see that through the national Top 10, in which it occupies the first position. On Sundays they returned to be Luis Miguel’s and every week the trends are filled with his name. The series allows new generations to connect with their music and for the more veteran to connect with all those who were and who can still rescue now.

The next chapter of Luis Miguel: The Series is coming to Netflix on May 16.

